XMax Price Tops $0.0005 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One XMax token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Graviex, HADAX and DDEX. In the last week, XMax has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. XMax has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $840,267.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.35 or 0.04719856 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002776 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded 70.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax (XMX) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,502,533,943 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Hotbit, ABCC, Graviex, HADAX, DDEX, FCoin, CryptoBridge and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.