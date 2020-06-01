XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) to post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.24). XOMA posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.33). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 102.32%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOMA. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $142,140.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 118,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,881.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 228,541 shares of company stock worth $4,008,822. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in XOMA by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOMA stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $20.07. 7,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,914. XOMA has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $226.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

