Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.96

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.96 and last traded at $42.96, with a volume of 8581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.18.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 12.79, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mahiuddin Ahmed sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,907,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 60,846 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $2,296,936.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,947 in the last 90 days. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

