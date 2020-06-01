Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $890.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to announce sales of $890.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $822.45 million to $945.26 million. Aaron’s posted sales of $968.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Aaron’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens upped their price target on Aaron’s from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aaron’s from $29.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

NYSE:AAN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 740,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,940. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

