Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.16). Acorda Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 131.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,918 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

ACOR traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.53. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $9.66.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

