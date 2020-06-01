Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $463.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) to post sales of $463.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $496.49 million. Amedisys reported sales of $492.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. Stephens raised their target price on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.20.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.56, for a total value of $1,580,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $124,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,396.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,937 shares of company stock worth $6,128,302. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,482 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED traded down $2.98 on Friday, hitting $189.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,973. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.42 and its 200 day moving average is $176.05. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $218.44.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

