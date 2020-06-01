Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ:PFNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ:PFNX) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfenex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Pfenex posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfenex will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pfenex.

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Pfenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFNX traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 355,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,727. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Pfenex has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $14.00.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

