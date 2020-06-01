Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.44). Trip.com Group reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 193.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.64 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.05. 371,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,668,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.59. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

