Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Brokerages expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.44). Trip.com Group reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 193.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.64 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.05. 371,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,668,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.59. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.