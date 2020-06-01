Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.10. United States Cellular posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.30 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USM shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 12,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $417,961.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,402 shares in the company, valued at $510,422.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $62,007.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,127.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 37,202 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,623,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 38,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

USM traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 161,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,723. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.89. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

