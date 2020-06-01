Zacks: Analysts Expect KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.05). KAR Auction Services posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $645.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KAR. Stephens cut their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

NYSE KAR traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. 1,999,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,352. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In other KAR Auction Services news, SVP Charles S. Coleman acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $49,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hallett acquired 59,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,000,224.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 111,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,137,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,619,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,736 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,646,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,904,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,987 shares in the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

