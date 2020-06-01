Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to announce sales of $314.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.90 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $134.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 124.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.16. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 322,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,343,000 after purchasing an additional 73,557 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,104,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,676,000 after purchasing an additional 74,030 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

