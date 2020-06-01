Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to Post $1.16 EPS

Brokerages expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $573.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEL. ValuEngine cut American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. 21,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $34.16.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla bought 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $48,207.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $673,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 70.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 314,091 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $215,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $1,345,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

