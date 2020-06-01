Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.20). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABCB. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.06. 444,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,301. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $44.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Robert P. Lynch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,911.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.33 per share, for a total transaction of $243,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,150.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $436,350. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

