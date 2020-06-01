Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.32. BMC Stock reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.13 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

BMCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 35,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,929. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BMC Stock has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $31.67.

In other news, insider David E. Flitman acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 138,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,684.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy D. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,364.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in BMC Stock by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the first quarter worth $39,000.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

