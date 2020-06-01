Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.73 million.

LBAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

LBAI traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $10.89. 20,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,634. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $560.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,056.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,650 shares of company stock worth $73,222 in the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 366.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

