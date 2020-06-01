Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 97.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rush Enterprises.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUSHA. ValuEngine cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

RUSHA traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,865. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $399,812.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,697,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 6.6% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,339,000 after acquiring an additional 39,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $13,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.