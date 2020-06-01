Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.48. Thomson Reuters reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.31. 26,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,966. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

