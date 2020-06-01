Zacks: Brokerages Expect Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Applied Industrial Technologies reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Industrial Technologies.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $830.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.94 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

AIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,633. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $70.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $159,163.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,511.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher bought 4,200 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $200,802.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 172,698 shares in the company, valued at $8,256,691.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 504.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.