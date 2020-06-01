Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Liquidity Services reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.31 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,225. The company has a market cap of $194.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.13. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,840.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 67,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $277,729.14. Insiders have purchased a total of 584,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,302 over the last 90 days. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,421,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 64,895 shares during the period. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 903,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 85,137 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 16.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 888,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 125,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 60,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 20.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 529,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 90,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

