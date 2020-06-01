Zacks: Brokerages Expect National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.17). National-Oilwell Varco reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National-Oilwell Varco.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Cowen raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

NYSE:NOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,319. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

In other news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 20,000 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,485.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 11,500 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,869.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 107.3% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,207,747 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,682,000 after acquiring an additional 175,916 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 20.8% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 89.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 481,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 227,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

