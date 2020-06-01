Zacks: Brokerages Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). PROS reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 214.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PROS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

PRO traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $38.95. 454,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,859. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.44. PROS has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PROS by 106.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PROS by 23.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PROS by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PROS during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

