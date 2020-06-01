Zacks: Brokerages Expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Post $0.30 EPS

Analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. ScanSource posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $872.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.85 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on ScanSource from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ScanSource has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of SCSC stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $24.54. 117,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.29. ScanSource has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $39.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51.

In other ScanSource news, VP Matthew Dean purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 11,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,138. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $42,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after purchasing an additional 70,156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 102,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ScanSource by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ScanSource by 1,155.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 660,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

