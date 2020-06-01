Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.09). Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNDM. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.15. 748,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.29. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $92.37. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -251.96 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,970.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $900,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,778.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,680. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.