Zacks: Brokerages Set $9.30 Price Target for CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU)

Shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.33 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $9.30 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CENT PUERTO S A/S an industry rank of 63 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get CENT PUERTO S A/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 74.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 38,582 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 112,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 43,253 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEPU traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 266,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,186. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.28). CENT PUERTO S A/S had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $192.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CENT PUERTO S A/S (CEPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.