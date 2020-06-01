Zacks: New Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:NGD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:NGD) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.17 (Hold) from the six analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has given a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New Gold’s rating score has improved by 17.2% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $1.15 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned New Gold an industry rank of 15 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating to an “outperform spec under weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of NGD traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. 128,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,144,583. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.56.

New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

