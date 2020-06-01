Zacks: PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) Given $7.63 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $7.63 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PC Tel an industry rank of 75 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get PC Tel alerts:

PCTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on PC Tel from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded PC Tel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PC Tel by 3,709.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 284,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 277,423 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in PC Tel in the first quarter valued at $1,468,000. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in PC Tel by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 283,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 215,964 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PC Tel in the first quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in PC Tel by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 514,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 189,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

PCTI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. 67,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,711. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.52 million, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.14. PC Tel has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. PC Tel had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $17.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PC Tel will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PC Tel (PCTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PC Tel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Tel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.