Zacks: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TrustCo Bank Corp NY an industry rank of 221 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TRST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. 466,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.68 million. Analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Lisa M. Lucarelli bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $25,789.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $47,426.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot R. Salvador bought 8,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $49,682.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 189,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,935.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 109,747 shares of company stock valued at $647,282. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 757.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

