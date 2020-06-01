Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.42.

ZLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

ZLAB traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,447,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,461. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.06. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Zai Lab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,367,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

