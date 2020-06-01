ZBG Token (ZT) Price Up 5.8% This Week

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One ZBG Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $15.46 million and $1.80 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042229 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.59 or 0.04710497 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002295 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00054733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a token. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

ZBG Token Token Trading

ZBG Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.