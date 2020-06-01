ZCore Market Cap Achieves $197,912.89 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last week, ZCore has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. ZCore has a total market cap of $197,912.89 and approximately $4,974.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $50.98, $7.50 and $24.68.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,932,721 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $5.60, $24.43, $51.55, $13.77, $18.94, $33.94, $7.50, $10.39, $20.33, $50.98 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.