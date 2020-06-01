Zen Protocol (ZP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $449.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $286,031.65 and $449.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 61.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

