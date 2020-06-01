Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $77.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.30. 458,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 147.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,098,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,611,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,194,000 after buying an additional 114,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.