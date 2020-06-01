ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Market Capitalization Hits $344,306.93

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $344,306.93 and $107,004.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.41 or 0.02033951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00181195 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045018 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029685 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,455,723 tokens. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.