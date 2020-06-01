ZrCoin (ZRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.82 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00007969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $85,186.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.14 or 0.02033082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00181505 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00029453 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

