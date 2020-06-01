ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $162,725.97 and $1,663.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00677881 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003135 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,855,612,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,855,612,333 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

