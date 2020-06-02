-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. AXT reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. AXT had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.44 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.40 to $5.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised AXT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $53,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AXT by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 2,971.4% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AXT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.21. 305,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.91 million, a P/E ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

