-$0.06 EPS Expected for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cloudflare from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

NYSE:NET traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,715. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.94.

In other Cloudflare news, major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,780,211 shares of company stock worth $191,774,282.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 302,028 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,708 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,938 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

