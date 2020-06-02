-$0.08 EPS Expected for Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). Cytosorbents reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 165.86% and a negative net margin of 62.65%.

CTSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Cytosorbents from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 4,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $28,062.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 417,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 40.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. 8,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,681. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $374.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.58. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

