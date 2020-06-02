$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 135,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,402. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.34.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 30,678 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $1,878,720.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,301 shares in the company, valued at $42,274,033.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $25,204.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,550,823.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,571 shares of company stock valued at $26,489,453 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 789.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.