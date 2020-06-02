$0.19 EPS Expected for ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. ACM Research posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 25.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ACM Research by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.91. 484,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,705. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 0.73. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $69.25.

ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

