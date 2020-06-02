-$0.28 EPS Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.30). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 241.66%.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of BCRX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,793,330. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $693.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.78. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 183,081 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,599,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 98,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

