$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to report $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.23. Bank Of Princeton posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank Of Princeton.

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 million.

Several research firms recently commented on BPRN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Bank Of Princeton from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Bank Of Princeton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 284,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 41,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPRN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.55. 9,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51. Bank Of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Bank Of Princeton’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.