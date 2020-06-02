$0.30 EPS Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. Cirrus Logic reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

CRUS stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.83. 706,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $91.63.

In other news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $6,967,454.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,155 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

