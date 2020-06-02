$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brookfield Asset Management.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAM. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $4,622,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.71. 2,034,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.