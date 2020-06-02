-$0.62 EPS Expected for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 358.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $811.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.64 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 702,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 328,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,765,000 after buying an additional 1,430,579 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $12,179,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.22. 240,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,229. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

