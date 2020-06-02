$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.70. Activision Blizzard reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 483,452 shares of company stock worth $32,274,300. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 48.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.98. 6,515,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,275,855. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.05. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $75.97.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

