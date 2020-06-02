0x (ZRX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81.85 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One 0x token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00003421 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, WazirX, Independent Reserve and Livecoin. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market cap of $213.64 million and $81.85 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.39 or 0.02059977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00180661 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029224 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 655,127,320 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cobinhood, WazirX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bilaxy, BitBay, Koinex, Iquant, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Livecoin, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Tokenomy, BitMart, Kucoin, Gatecoin, ABCC, Hotbit, Bithumb, DDEX, Independent Reserve, Huobi, OKEx, FCoin, GOPAX, C2CX, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, Binance, Ethfinex, ZB.COM, Radar Relay, IDEX, Crex24, Coinone, AirSwap, Bitbns, CoinTiger, Fatbtc, Liqui, Zebpay and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

