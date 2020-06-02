$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will report sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Hubbell posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

HUBB traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,202. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,632,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,032,000 after purchasing an additional 71,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,299,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,250,000 after purchasing an additional 131,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,244,000 after purchasing an additional 38,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,042,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

