$111.83 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) to report sales of $111.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.10 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $81.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $489.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $481.84 million to $493.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $614.98 million, with estimates ranging from $593.60 million to $642.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.72.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.78. 95,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.19 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.26 and a 200 day moving average of $160.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $212,601.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,721 shares of company stock worth $33,685,497. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Coupa Software by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Coupa Software by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

