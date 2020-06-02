$116.40 Million in Sales Expected for American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will post $116.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.20 million and the highest is $117.60 million. American Vanguard reported sales of $113.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full year sales of $485.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $484.00 million to $487.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $507.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $95.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.05 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVD. ValuEngine lowered American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.84. 157,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,360. The stock has a market cap of $401.12 million, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.52. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

